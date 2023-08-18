ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez, Kida Kudz feature on PaBrymo's 'City Boy' EP

Released on August 18, 2023, the EP features guest appearances from Hip Hop star Odumodublck, Street sensation Seyi Vibez, and international Afrofusion star Kida Kudz.

The 5 track EP is set to captivate listeners and showcase the rich and diverse style, sound, and culture of his hometown Benin City which has deeply influenced PaBrymo's unique sound.

Produced by his long-time collaborators DibsTunes, Rhedi, and DwillsHarmony, the 'City Boy' EP sees PaBrymo painting a vivid picture of his life right now, and the experiences that come with it, as well as the rich Benin City culture that has profoundly shaped his music.

PaBrymo's deep connection with the music is intricately woven with his life and experiences, and he believes that his success is in part due to the strong community he's nurtured.