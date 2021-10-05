Nigerian Gospel superstar, Sinach gets recognition from US Congress

The 18th Congressional District of Texas has conferred a certificate of recognition on her.

Sheila Jackson Lee, a US senator representing the Texas constituency, penned the recognition letter, In it, she says that, the recognition commemorates Sinach's ability to propagate the gospel around the world.

“They have the freedom, through song, to discover their destiny and maximize their hidden potential through communion with the one true God. Indeed, your tireless efforts are completely deserving of the respect, administration, and commendation of the United States Congress,” says Jackson Vee.

“Music is one of the most important and powerful things in life. It brings people together and allows us to experience the same emotions. People everywhere are the same in heart and spirit," Vee continues, "No matter what language we speak, what color we are, the form of our politics, or the expression of our love and our faith, music proves; we are all human beings. Thank you for spreading this universal language throughout the world."