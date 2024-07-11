ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria ranks #8 on the list of Rema's most streamed countries in the past month

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema has released his second album 'HEIS' as he continues his global ascension.

Following the release of Rema's sophomore album 'HEIS' released on July 11, 2024, Spotify has shared some data that captures his music spread across the last 12 months.

Playlists in the last 12 months

Rema's songs have been added to 28.1M playlists over the last 12 months while his tracks have been saved to users' library 24.3 million times in the same period.

In the last 28 days, more females have streamed Rema's music as they account for 52% while male listeners make up 44%.

For the age spread, younger adults are a core part of his audience. 26% of his listeners are between 23-27 years old, and 25% fall into the 28-34 age group.

Rema's music is captivating a global audience, with his top streams in the last 28 days coming from North America with the United States and Mexico leading the list. His home country Nigeria ranks at NO. 8 on the list.

  1. United States
  2. Mexico
  3. France
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Brazil
  6. India
  7. Germany 
  8. Nigeria
  9. Canada
  10. Spain
The cover art for Rema's sophomore album 'HEIS'
Unsurprisingly, Rema’s record-making global hit single 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez tops his most streamed music over the last 12 months.

  1. Calm Down (with Selena Gomez
  2. Calm Down
  3. BUBALU
  4. Soweto by Victony (with Don Toliver, Rema and Tempoe)
  5. BENIN BOYS
  6. Charm
  7. Soundgasm
  8. Dumebi
  9. DND
  10. Holiday
Adeayo Adebiyi

