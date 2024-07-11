Nigeria ranks #8 on the list of Rema's most streamed countries in the past month

Following the release of Rema's sophomore album 'HEIS' released on July 11, 2024, Spotify has shared some data that captures his music spread across the last 12 months.

Playlists in the last 12 months

Rema's songs have been added to 28.1M playlists over the last 12 months while his tracks have been saved to users' library 24.3 million times in the same period.

Age group and Gender streaming Rema in the last 28 days

In the last 28 days, more females have streamed Rema's music as they account for 52% while male listeners make up 44%.

For the age spread, younger adults are a core part of his audience. 26% of his listeners are between 23-27 years old, and 25% fall into the 28-34 age group.

Top countries streaming in the last 28 days

Rema's music is captivating a global audience, with his top streams in the last 28 days coming from North America with the United States and Mexico leading the list. His home country Nigeria ranks at NO. 8 on the list.

United States Mexico France United Kingdom Brazil India Germany Nigeria Canada Spain

Pulse Nigeria

Top streamed songs in the last 12 months

Unsurprisingly, Rema’s record-making global hit single 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez tops his most streamed music over the last 12 months.