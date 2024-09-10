ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria will not end me - Nicki Minaj says in social media post

Adeayo Adebiyi

American hip-hop star Nicki Minaj continues to showcase her Nigerian side on social media.

On September 10, 2024, Nicki Minaj on X shared her thoughts on the National Football League's decision to choose Kendrick Lamar as the headliner of the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show scheduled for New Orleans.

In Minaj's opinion, Young Money Records label boss and her mentor Lil Wayne was the obvious choice for the landmark show because of his influence on hip hop and what he means to New Orleans.

Her post garnered mass reaction including criticism from some observers who felt Lil Wayne isn't suitable for the show.

In response to one of those dissenting voices, Nicki Minaj went on a rant that had her sounding like a Nigerian.

In response to the observations, Nicki Minaj joked that "Nigeria won't kill her" while quoting the popular line from Ayra Starr's 'Comma' "Sabi Girl no dey too like talk" in an expression of her Nigerian side.

"LMFAOOOO. Nigeria will not end me o! Sabi girl no Dey too like talk My words take the express elevator to the most high chi. I will show them pepper," the post reads.

The rapper recently sparked interest from Nigerians on X when posted in pidgin English while responding to a troll. The post led to questions on how she learnt the language to which she responded that she was conversant with the Nigerian everyday vernacular.

