The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

Adeayo Adebiyi

Dr. Ngozi Okongo-Iweala speaks on ways to boost the Nigerian music industry.

NGOZI OKONJO IWEALA
NGOZI OKONJO IWEALA

Recommended articles

While speaking at the Governors Forum in the State House Abuja, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advised on ways to boost the Nigerian music industry.

The former Minister of Finance stated that the entertainment sector is one that can be boosted to contribute more to the Nigerian economy while siting the state of California as an example of a huge economy built largely on services and Entertainment.

“I was in the Caribbean earlier this year and was delighted to hear people in Saint Lucia listening to Nigerian music. Nollywood is one of the world’s fastest-growing creative industries, according to an Afreximbank report, worth $6.4 billion in 2021 and growing at 10% per year."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the World renowned economist, piracy is a scourge that has limited the growth of entertainment in Nigeria and the entrance of streaming services will help checkmate the scourge.

“But streaming offers new and growing possibilities for reach, affordability, and revenue generation,” she explained.

For the music industry, the entrance of DSPs such as Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Boomplay has created a legal and profitable means for music consumption. Some music streaming services offer ad-supported streaming which listeners can enjoy for free.

Similarly, video streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, and Amazon Prime are playing a role in reducing piracy while also funding movie production.

According to Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, there's a lot of potential in Nigeria's entertainment industry that can be explored alongside her rich culture and history.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ooni of Ife set to marry 7th wife in less than a year

Ooni of Ife set to marry 7th wife in less than a year

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men

Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men

TG Omori wants to break Guinness World Record

TG Omori wants to break Guinness World Record

'If you don't have ₦‎500k in your account, you are living in poverty' - Daddy Freeze

'If you don't have ₦‎500k in your account, you are living in poverty' - Daddy Freeze

Why Burna Boy quit football for music

Why Burna Boy quit football for music

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Davido

Davido excites fans as he announces Osun edition of 'Timeless Concert'

Rema, Wizkid

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks