Newly unveiled chocolate city act Young Jonn releases thrilling single "Dada" off forthcoming L.I.N.E EP

“Young Jonn the wicked producer” most people have heard this ringing in their ears from songs that have formed the bedrock and fabric of what we now call street music in Nigeria; from classics like “Story for the Gods”, “Ello Baby” by Kizz Daniel, “Mafo” by Naira Marley to more recent “Don’t call me” by Lil Kesh ft Zinoleesky. Young Jonn, born John Saviours the critically acclaimed award winner is a legend by any standard.

The back catalog is not stopping him. He is reincarnated with his new single “Dada”, his first official single since signing with Chocolate City Music, a label known for it’s ability to spotlight talent and translate globally.

Speaking on this new single, Young Jonn says “Dada is an open expression of my artistry and how I can make so much beautiful music.” After having a decade-long run in the music industry, the producer has now evolved as an artist and has created an identity around the artistic side of him.

“Dada” is the load single off his upcoming EP, Love Is Not Enough Vol. 1 (April 1, 2022). An instant fan-favourite that flushes with feel-good vibes and a catchy repetitive hook that would easily stick in lips, minds and hearts.

This song exposes Young Jonn in a new light, projecting his versatility and establishing him as an excellent artist overall. He is a superstar set to take over the music scene with his sound.

About Young Jonn

John Saviours Udomboso, fondly known as Young Jonn “The Wicked Producer” is an award winning Afro-pop producer, singer/songwriter. Born on February 16, 1995, Young Jonn spent his early childhood in Ibadan and began producing music in 2009 before moving finally to Lagos in 2012.

Dubbed the sound of the streets, “Young Jonn '' is the head huncho and musical genius behind some of the most memorable artists that own the Street-Hop or Pop genre. With over 3 awards in some of the most prestigious Awards in Nigeria, Young Jonn’s sound, lyrics and beats have broken several legendary Artists on the Nigerian music scene since the mid-2000s. From “Mafo” by Naira Marley,” “Bobo”, and “Story for the Gods'' by Olamide (Baddo) to more recent “Don't Call me” by Lil Kesh; currently #1 song in Nigeria.

Young Jonn signed an Artist Recording Agreement with Nigeria’s foremost record label, Chocolate City with the aim to transition from being a producer to a Recording Artist.

