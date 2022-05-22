RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New video shows Wizkid, Ayra Starr jamming to a song in the studio

This is the second video in the space of one month showing the two artistes together in a studio session.

Wizkid and Ayra Starr.
It seems multiple award-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, and Mavin Records princess, Ayra Starr, have put the final details on their much touted joint.

It has been reported that the duo were working on a song collaboration after a video of them in a studio session went viral about a month ago.

In the clip that Ayra Starr uploaded on her social media page, Wizkid and the Mavin act were spotted nodding their heads to the song that was being played.

If the latest video snippet is anything to go by, then we can safely assume that the two talented artistes have cooked a new song waiting to be delivered to the yawning fans.

In the soundless clip that hit the internet on Saturday, May 21, 2022, Wizkid and Starr can be seen behind a studio console, cheerfully singing and dancing to a song.

This would be another Wizkid collaboration with a new generation female act. Recall that the Starboy teamed up with Tems for 'Essence' which turned out to be a successful record.

Starr has had a quiet year so far having failed to release a new song since the release of her debut album '19 & Dangerous' in 2021.

However, fans of the Mavin signee should brace up for good times ahead as she has been busy recording songs.

The singer recently enlisted the services of Jamaican pop artiste, Koffee, for the remix of her hit single, 'Bloody Samaritan.'

Starr gave fans a sneak peek into the upcoming project when she teamed up with her Jamaican counterpart for a performance at the Coachella Music Festival back in April.

