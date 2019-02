Gearing up for 2019, Troms releases his debut single for the year titled "Who Be Your Friend", a nice switch up we love as he speaks about friendship.

The AfroPop artist is definitely not slowing down this year as he says he has great records coming up.

Who really are your friends? Are they worth calling friends?

Download to find out!

