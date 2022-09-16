New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Lojay, Yemi Alade and others
Wizkid drops his first single in two years while Odunsi (The Engine) drops a new project.
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Song released this week:
Wizkid, our cover for the week, makes a grand entrance with an amapiano-laced R&B single 'Bad To Me.'
Ayra Starr drops her new single 'Rush' as Lojay returns with 'LEADER!'.
Odunsi (The Engine) shares a project tagged 'Denim' while Majesty Lyn drops new single, 'Stop Dancing'.
Yemi Alade taps Jamaican dancehall singer, Spice for 'Bubbling It'.
