New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Lojay, Yemi Alade and others

Onyema Courage

Wizkid drops his first single in two years while Odunsi (The Engine) drops a new project.

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Wizkid, our cover for the week, makes a grand entrance with an amapiano-laced R&B single 'Bad To Me.'

Ayra Starr drops her new single 'Rush' as Lojay returns with 'LEADER!'.

Odunsi (The Engine) shares a project tagged 'Denim' while Majesty Lyn drops new single, 'Stop Dancing'.

Yemi Alade taps Jamaican dancehall singer, Spice for 'Bubbling It'.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

