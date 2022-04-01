RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring BNXN, Joeboy, Asake, Burna Boy and others

Authors:

Onyema Courage

BNXN, formerly known as Buju, Asake, Joeboy, and others, releases new music.

New Music Friday (Cover: BNXN)
New Music Friday (Cover: BNXN)

This week has been less hectic, with only a few artists releasing new music. Regardless, Chocolate City's Young Jonn delivered his debut extended play, 'Love Is Not Enough.'

Pulse Nigeria's New Music Friday playlist highlights new releases from artists whose sounds we enjoy. Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, whose second sermon single won Hip-hop song of the year at Ghana's recently concluded 3music awards, has released a new song titled 'Kwakwu the Traveller.'

The songs on this week's playlist are by BNXN, Joeboy, Asake and Burna Boy, Black Sherif, Goya Menor, PsychoYP, and others.

This week's playlist cover features BNXN, formerly known as Buju. His new song, 'For Days,' is unquestionably one of those songs you'll enjoy.

Joeboy of emPawa Africa kicks off the year with Cubana, a follow-up to his hit song Sip (Alcohol).

Songs by Laime, PaBrymo featuring Zinoleesky, Vader the Wildcard, and others are included.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage

