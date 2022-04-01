New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring BNXN, Joeboy, Asake, Burna Boy and others

Pulse Nigeria's New Music Friday playlist highlights new releases from artists whose sounds we enjoy. Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, whose second sermon single won Hip-hop song of the year at Ghana's recently concluded 3music awards, has released a new song titled 'Kwakwu the Traveller.'

The songs on this week's playlist are by BNXN, Joeboy, Asake and Burna Boy, Black Sherif, Goya Menor, PsychoYP, and others.

This week's playlist cover features BNXN, formerly known as Buju. His new song, 'For Days,' is unquestionably one of those songs you'll enjoy.

Joeboy of emPawa Africa kicks off the year with Cubana, a follow-up to his hit song Sip (Alcohol).