RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Ruger returns with a new body of work this week, and musicians like Asake, CKay, and Mayorkun have also released new singles.

New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)
New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)

For 'Watawi,' CKay enlists Abidoza, Focalistic, and Davido for an amapiano-infused afro-fusion track.

Recommended articles

Mayorkun releases his TikTok viral single 'Certified Loner(No Competition),' while DJ Tunez and Blaise Beatz collaborate on a melody for Chris Brown and Wizkid's 'Call Me Every Day.'

On the COLORS SHOW, Oxlade and BOJ performed 'Ku Lo Sa' and 'See Me,' respectively.

Kaestyle enlists Victony for a remix of 'True Love,' Soul Marley releases 'What a Lie,' and Ruger delivers the deluxe edition of his sophomore album, 'The Second Wave.'

Asake is on our cover this week with his new song 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)' for his incredible run.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Film and National development: A review

Film and National development: A review

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

CKay drops new single 'Watawi' featuring Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza

CKay drops new single 'Watawi' featuring Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza

Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl

Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl

Ruger's 'Second Wave' EP gets three new singles: 'WeWe,' 'Girlfriend,' and 'Warning'

Ruger's 'Second Wave' EP gets three new singles: 'WeWe,' 'Girlfriend,' and 'Warning'

Mayorkun releases new single 'Certified loner (No competition)'

Mayorkun releases new single 'Certified loner (No competition)'

Reunion: I was dealing with a single woman - Boma explains tryst with Tega

Reunion: I was dealing with a single woman - Boma explains tryst with Tega

Davido shares media tour footage ahead of his show in New York

Davido shares media tour footage ahead of his show in New York

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Trending

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Wizkid and Chris Brown

10 Nigerian music producers turned performing artists [Pulse List]

Don Jazzy, Davido, Phyno, Tekno, and KDDO

Davido set to drop new single featuring CKay and Focalistic on Friday 17th June

Davido (Flaunt)

Headies Academy announces 3 additional categories for the forthcoming 2022 Headies Award

Headies 2022