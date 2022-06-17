For 'Watawi,' CKay enlists Abidoza, Focalistic, and Davido for an amapiano-infused afro-fusion track.
New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others
Ruger returns with a new body of work this week, and musicians like Asake, CKay, and Mayorkun have also released new singles.
Mayorkun releases his TikTok viral single 'Certified Loner(No Competition),' while DJ Tunez and Blaise Beatz collaborate on a melody for Chris Brown and Wizkid's 'Call Me Every Day.'
On the COLORS SHOW, Oxlade and BOJ performed 'Ku Lo Sa' and 'See Me,' respectively.
Kaestyle enlists Victony for a remix of 'True Love,' Soul Marley releases 'What a Lie,' and Ruger delivers the deluxe edition of his sophomore album, 'The Second Wave.'
Asake is on our cover this week with his new song 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)' for his incredible run.
