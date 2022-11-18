RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ruger, Teni, DJ Tunez, T.I Blaze, Ria Sean and more

Onyema Courage

T.I Blaze, Azanti, Ria Sean drop their respective projects this week as Lojay, Teni, Ruger and others continue their singles run.

New Music Friday (Cover: Ruger)

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Ruger, our cover for the week, returns with two singles, 'Asiwaju' and 'Red Flags.'

Ria Sean taps Ayra Starr and Ysuelt for new EP titled 'Love Station' while T.I Blaze employed Bella Shmurda, Ladipoe, Camidoh, others for his new album 'El Major.'

DJ Tunez links up with Wande Coal for 'Flex' while Teni teams up with Mayorkun, Costa Titch and C'cco for 'Maitama.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

