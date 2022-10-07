RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Tekno, Black Sherif and others

Onyema Courage

Joeboy and Blaqbonez continue their singles run ahead of his new album. KeyQaad's rising star, Kaestyle drops debut project while Tekno drops new single.

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Joeboy, our cover for the week, taps talented music producer, P.Priime for 'Likkle Riddim.'

Blaqbonez teams up with Jae5 for new afroswing single, 'Back In Uni.'

Kaestyle recruits Victony and Omah Lay for debut EP, 'Kae's Study' while Duktor Sett employs his friends for new project, 'Duktors Appointment.'

J Martins dropped new project 'Love Me More' while Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif dropped his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was.'

We also got new singles from Tekno, Jamopyper and others.

