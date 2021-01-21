On Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Nigerian rapper, Payper Corleone released his 15-track album, 'In Don We Trust.'

It's his first album since his 2019 album, Fly Gangsta From The 90's. On this album which spans 15 songs and 46 minutes, Corleone experiments expansively with different genres of music including Hip-Hop, Trap, Drill and even Amapiano. His topics range from braggadocio to love, sex, come-up, aspirations and success.

The album features Vector, Sinzu, Hotyce, Cheque, Don Skosiz, Iceberg Slim, Wuka, Tetta and TJK. Production is handled by Othello Beats, Tribe Vegas, Chief Timz, Chris Rich, Babylu, Scrilla, Hotboi, Enoask, Filip Sing and Jahlil Beats.

The album is led by 2020 single, 'Full Effect' featuring Sinzu and Hotyce.

You can play the album HERE.