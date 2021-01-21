On January 18, 2021, Nigerian rapper, B.O.C Madaki released his album, 'Northy By Nature.'

The title is a tribute to Madaki's Northern Nigerian roots. It's also his first album since his 2019 double header, Sorry, Please, Thanks and Allah Ya Tsare.

This new album spans 14 Tracks and 57 minutes. The album is unrepentantly Hip-Hop, but Madaki mixes it up to show his range with songs like 'Da Ke,' as he sings on a Pop beat. The album features award-winning Nigerian artist, Ice Prince Zamani, Concept Man, D.I.A and Stesh.

Production is handled by Shambee Puzzle, Concept Man, Borberry, Seekbeatz and OG Pro Beats.

You can stream the album HERE.