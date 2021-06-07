RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nessy Bee releases single titled '21 Hours' FT. Yovi, Idowest & Jerry Joos [Audio+Video]

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nessy Bee kicks of this week on a very high note with the release of this masterpiece project, 21 Hours featuring Idowest, Yovi and Jerry Joos.

Nessy Bee releases single titled '21 Hours' FT. Yovi, Idowest & Jerry Joos [Audio+Video]

Perfection might be impossible but this piece of work is near perfection.

Recommended articles

He's gradually winning the hearts of music lovers and critics as this jam currently enjoys heavy rotation on major radio and DJ playlists across the country.

The crisp video was shot in Lagos , Nigeria.

Nessy Bee releases single titled '21 Hours' FT. Yovi, Idowest & Jerry Joos [Audio+Video]
Nessy Bee releases single titled '21 Hours' FT. Yovi, Idowest & Jerry Joos [Audio+Video] Pulse Nigeria

ARTISTE : Nessybee

SONG TITLE : 21 HOURS

RUNNING TIME : 3 Minutes 47 seconds

FEATURING : Yovi, Idowest and Jerry Joos

LABEL: Bharder Boiz Music Group

https://li.sten.to/a6psXMn

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nessy Bee releases single titled '21 Hours' FT. Yovi, Idowest & Jerry Joos [Audio+Video]

Actress Jemima Osunde goes to NYSC camp

Nigerian Idol: Top 6 contestants pay tributes to Fela as race to finale begins

Mama Matters Entertainment signs Twist, about to drop his first single "Network"

Netflix debuts official trailer for new original 'Jiva!'

Barack, Michelle Obama announce new Netflix animated series

Here's the official trailer for 'Tenant of the House', a political drama directed by Kunle Afolayan

'The bigger picture is Nigerians not being able to express themselves' - BBNaija's Tacha speaks up against Twitter ban

Media personality Stephanie Coker and hubby Olumide Aderinokun conferred with chieftaincy titles