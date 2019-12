On December 12, 2019, Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley were announced as featured artists on the Grand Theft Auto 5 Soundtrack.

The songs featured are 'Killing Dem' by Burna Boy and Zlatan Ibile and 'Opotoyi' by Naira Marley are the two songs featured on the 24-track album. Other artists featured on the soundtrack include Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Koffee, Freddie Gibbs and others.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the fifth installment of the popular video game series.