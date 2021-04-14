The appointment was announced alongside that of veteran musician Sunny Neji and Asha Fapohunda (Gangali).

The nomination and appointment of Matthew Ohio was based on his vast interests and representations in the music industry upon which MCSN would leverage to increase the quality and quantity of its membership and huge repertoire.

His appointment came after the General Council (the Board) of MCSN at its meeting unanimously approved the nominations of the three music personalities as members of the Society’s Board of Directors.

With a background in Communications from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Matthew founded El’Carnaval Limited, an entertainment company with core focus on concerts production, experiential marketing, production management, touring and artist booking.

Since its inception, the outfit has created events and concerts for leading brands such as MTN Nigeria, Remy Martin, Glenfiddich, Diageo, Hennessy, MTV Base. Matthew also sits on the Felabration organizing committee and has been in charge of curating the widely celebrated Festivals line up since 2010.

His iconic music show activation; Industry Nite was instrumental in platforming some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment exports, birthing careers for entertainers such as Yemi Alade, Sean Tizzle, CDQ, DJ Spinall, Hype man Manolospanky and Jimmie, Ycee, Burna Boy amongst others. The show also launched Mavin Records, DMW, MI’s Loopy Music alongside other indie record labels.

In his words “I feel grateful and honoured to be appointed as a Director of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN). I intend on carrying out my duties in the interest of the music industry and its practitioners at large while applying my knowledge and resources to bring value to the MCSN.”

In this new capacity, Matthew will offer directorial contributions to -The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria- the only government approved music collecting organization.

The Chief Executive Officer of MCSN, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, while making the announcement of the appointments commented that the appointments signify the inclusion of more hands to work for the building of the required structures for the music industry and strengthen the capacity of the collective management of copyright in Nigeria. He assured that with PMAN and MCSN partnership, prosperity for the Nigerian music industry and musician is certain.

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) is an incorporated collective association of authors, composers, arrangers and publishers of music. Before Nigeria gained independence from Britain, most Nigerian composers and authors were registered with the Performing Rights Society (PRS) and the Mechanical Copyright Protection Society (MCPS), both of the United Kingdom, who were responsible for collection and distribution of performing and mechanical rights in musical works.

