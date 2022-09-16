Artist: Musa Keys, Loui
Musa keys & Loui recruits Victony for 'Selema (Po Po)' remix
Nigerian fast-rising sensation Victony has joined forces with Musa Keys and Loui for 'Selema (Po Po)' remix.
Song Title: Selema (Po Po) remix
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producer: Musa Keys
Length: 5 minutes 31 seconds
Features: 1 - Victony
Label: Tayo Projects
Details/Takeaway: 'Selema (Po Po)' has been enjoying a good run on streaming platforms and social media. This has led Musa Keys & Loui to tap Nigerian singing sensation Victony for a remix that will further propel the song.
