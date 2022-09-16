RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Musa keys & Loui recruits Victony for 'Selema (Po Po)' remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian fast-rising sensation Victony has joined forces with Musa Keys and Loui for 'Selema (Po Po)' remix.

Artist: Musa Keys, Loui
Musa Keys, Loui, Victony - Selema (Po Po)

Artist: Musa Keys, Loui

Song Title: Selema (Po Po) remix

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producer: Musa Keys

Song Art:

Length: 5 minutes 31 seconds
Musa Keys, Loui, Victony - Selema (Po Po) Pulse Nigeria

Length: 5 minutes 31 seconds

Features: 1 - Victony

Label: Tayo Projects

Details/Takeaway: 'Selema (Po Po)' has been enjoying a good run on streaming platforms and social media. This has led Musa Keys & Loui to tap Nigerian singing sensation Victony for a remix that will further propel the song.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
