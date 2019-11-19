Artist: Mr. P (of P Square)
Song Title: Too Late
Genre: R&B
Album: TBA
Date of release: November 18, 2019
Label: TBA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: Godfather
Details/Takeaway: It's all a dream, but the story is told. In the video, Mr. P documents how toxic masculinity infuses domestic abuse. Sometimes, that toxicity can also be pretentious. Nonetheless, Mr. P wants people to get responsible. While Mr. P and Godfather have good vision, their idea of the root of domestic violence is flawed.
You cannot blame people for abusing your wife or sister. You cannot apologize for violence. One hallmark of abusers is that they know how to beg for forgiveness. If a man is toxic, he should change for himself and not for others.
You can watch the video below;