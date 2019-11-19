Artist: Mr. P (of P Square)

Song Title: Too Late

Genre: R&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 18, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Godfather

Details/Takeaway: It's all a dream, but the story is told. In the video, Mr. P documents how toxic masculinity infuses domestic abuse. Sometimes, that toxicity can also be pretentious. Nonetheless, Mr. P wants people to get responsible. While Mr. P and Godfather have good vision, their idea of the root of domestic violence is flawed.

You cannot blame people for abusing your wife or sister. You cannot apologize for violence. One hallmark of abusers is that they know how to beg for forgiveness. If a man is toxic, he should change for himself and not for others.

You can watch the video below;