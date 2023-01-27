Artist: Mr. Eazi
Mr. Eazi drops new Amapiano tune, 'Werser'
International Afrobeats artist Mr. Eazi has released a new Amapiano single titled 'Werser'. The song is the latest in his run of Amapiano singles that started with 'Patek'.
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: January 27, 2022
Producer: DJ Tarico
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 4 minutes 09 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: EmPawa
Details/Takeaway: Superstar musician Mr. Eazi teams up with hitmaking producer DJ Tarico for another single that borrows from a viral social media soundbite and familiar Amapiano sound for a party-starting jam.
