On January 23, 2021, Nigerian star and emPawa boss, Mr. Eazi took to his Twitter page to discuss his readiness for new bodies of work, and confirmed that an EP is on the way.

The Port Harcourt-bred artist tweeted that, "It’s taken 3 years for me to actually feel like making another project. Maybe I will make 2 , but Before then Another small EP for You guys."

If Eazi releases an album, it would be his first since Life Is Eazi: Lagos To London. If he releases an EP, it would be his first since 2020 EP, One Day You Will Understand.

Politician and veteran Nigerian singer, Banky W has announced his upcoming album, Banks Statements. One day ago, he announced the lead single for the album. It will be titled, 'Final Say' and it will be produced by the legendary Cobhams Asuquo.