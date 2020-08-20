The sublime video which was inspired by Dutch's very own brand called "AFRO CYBORG" depicts what the Afrocyborg trademark stands for astonishingly with lots of techniques which made the mind-blowing visual extremely stands out from any video across the globe

The Mamacita crooner shares brief light and discloses an insight of what Afro Cyborg is all about' saying

Afro Cyborg is the fictional discovery of Mr Dutch and the title to his upcoming debut project.

Afro Cyborg is discovering the different side of you, the fictional part of you that portrays your ability to do and become whatever you want to be.

The song “Mamacita" is an addictive, beautiful, joy invoking, Ampiano house vibe. It’s a fusion of Afrobeat and groovy house with an upbeat feel that’s going to get you dancing and moving. It's a positive and magical vibe that will take you on a beautiful journey and turn your imperfections into perfection.

Since the release of the smash-hit, it has been trending on Audiomack and has been added to some of Apple music’s biggest playlists such as Today’s Hits (Apple Music Pop), Amapiano Lifestyle (Apple Music Dance), Naija Hits (Apple Music African) and many more.

MAMACITA was produced by multiple awards winning African music producer Masterkraft who also produced Mr. Dutch's ‘Keys To My Heart’ smash hit single with over 2million views on youtube.

Trust me “Mamacita'' gave us a cognizance into the world of the Afro Cyborg and was shot and Co-directed by Aje Films with DutchDreams Empire

https://linktr.ee/mrdutch

https://my.notjustok.com/track/454987/mr-dutch-x-masterkraft-mamacita

