Moore DH announces exciting two-track single 'La Familia' & 'On Me'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Moore DH set to drop two new singles 'La Familia' and 'On Me.'
Moore DH is back with two singles that show his signature sound and serves as a testament to his artistic versatility.

Moore has built a loyal fan base through his previous releases, including; 'Too Soft', 'YeYe Money' and a collaboration with Blaqbonez called 'WAP'. With the release of these two highly anticipated tracks, Moore is set to further cement his position as one of the most exciting new acts in the alternative Afrobeats scene.

Known as the Astro Army, his teeming fanbase can expect an unforgettable musical experience as Moore demonstrates his ability to captivate audiences with his unique musical blend called 'Astrobeats' or simply 'Astro'. These two tracks are a testament to Moore DH’s continued commitment to pushing creative boundaries and providing fans with fresh and innovative music.

'La Familia' beautifully highlights Moore's lyrical prowess and his ability to craft melodies that resonate deeply with his listeners. The song tells us a story about family coming first and how blood is thicker than water — “Blood no be water, La Familia comes first.”

Moore describes the strong relationship he has with his siblings and mum. He also sings about how he’ll keep working hard because family is everything. This track is sure to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of fans.

'On Me' takes listeners on a sonic journey, combining great vocals, drums, the saxophone and more incredible instruments to create a rich and immersive experience. This song showcases Moore DH’s ability to seamlessly blend different genres, resulting in this Amapiano bop.

'On Me' was mixed and produced by Genio and 'La Familia' was produced by Johnson IP, and co-produced, mixed and mastered by GMK. The production quality is top-notch, allowing the music to shine and fully immerse listeners into Moore's world.

'La Familia' and 'On Me' are available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. You can follow Moore DH on social media for the latest updates and announcements.

For press inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, please contact:

contact@astroloud.com

