Apple Music announces Moonlight Afriqa as latest Up Next artist for Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music has announced Afro-fusion singer-songwriter Moonlight Afriqa has the latest featured artist in its Up Next artist development program in Nigeria.

Moonlight Afriqa announced as latest Up Next artist for Nigeria

Born and raised in Nigeria’s Edo State, Moonlight Afriqa’s obsession with music began after he learnt to play the drums in church, and developed as he taught himself how to play the guitar.

This early success stands as a testament to Moonlight Afriqa’s undeniable talent and has further solidified his position as a rising star to watch.

Anchored in the success of the EP’s first single 'Love Dimension', a heartfelt ballad that deals with the universal theme of love in all its complexity, Tales By Moonlight is a crash course in Moonlight Afriqa’s versatility, merging dancefloor-rooted rhythms with dancehall-inspired tempos to entertain a global audience.

As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Moonlight Afriqa will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists that will be exposed to a larger audience.

Moonlight Afriqa joins Shallipopi, Winny, Pawzz, Novemba, Ogranya, Majeeed, Khaid, Ninety, Young Jonn, T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator and SGaWD as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

