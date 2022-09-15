Mo’Believe shares new single 'Père'

Mo’Believe describes his music as “new school tungba” on his latest single, “Père”. The sound done mostly in Yoruba with the heavy percussion of Juju music is something that comes naturally to him having grown up in Lagos, Nigeria where the indeginous Owambe party culture remains ever green. Though the recent global-crossover of music of African origin might tempt others to imbibe more foreign influences, “Père '' maintains Mo’Believe’s urban folk approach to music - just like when he first debuted in 2018 with his breakout project, ‘Ariwo Eko’.