RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising Afrobeats sensation Mo'believe has released his debut album he calls 'Odù'.

Mo'believe - Odù
Mo'believe - Odù

Artist: Mo'believe

Recommended articles

Album Title: 'Odù'.

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 30th, 2022

Producer: (Track 1 - Mo'Believe), (Track 2, 10 - Babyboi), (Track 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 - Jay Blakez), (Track 6, 12 - Kaycekeyz), (Track 9 - Acekeys), (Track 11 - OLSB)

Song Art:

Mo'believe - Odù
Mo'believe - Odù Pulse Nigeria

Length: 33 minutes 36 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Mo’believe Entertainment Under Exclusive License to emPawa Africa Limited

Details/Takeaway: Storytelling Mo’believe is back, the storyteller who told stories of the madness we forget to remember in Lagos on Ariwo Eko and tales of a boisterous sugar daddy on Big Daddy Mo is back with new stories on his debut Album Odù. On this album, he tells even more unique stories but this time, these are stories that can only be told in his language - Yoruba language.

The 12 track project opens with a panegyric of the Artiste done by sister to Afropop Sensation “Adekunle Gold”. This piece prepares you for the cultural voyage you are about to go on. He quickly proceeds to tell an interesting tale of the Rich, the sloth and the drunkard on the song 'Emo'.

Each song segues into each other and the stories weave like reading a collection of short stories . 'Faya' and 'Jarajoro' tells a tale of his personal conquest, 'Asiere' is a strong story that sounds like he is talking to his household on first listen while 'Wadomi' and 'Santaburi' tells of hedonistic adventure .

This album finishes with a prophetic piece where the urban folklore singer sings “ As long as there’s a voice in my mouth, I’ll make music that will make you dance , I’ll make sensible music that you can think to, I’ll make deep music that ‘will make you cry, As long as there is a voice in my mouth

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ed Sheeran to face trial over accusation of copying Marvin Gaye on hit single 'Thinking Out Loud'

Ed Sheeran to face trial over accusation of copying Marvin Gaye on hit single 'Thinking Out Loud'

Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'

Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'

Bella Alubo features 1da Banton in new single 'Suga Baby'

Bella Alubo features 1da Banton in new single 'Suga Baby'

Mavin Records unveils new set of Producers and Songwriters

Mavin Records unveils new set of Producers and Songwriters

Rising Afro-soul sensation Uchechi Emelonye to unveil 2 new singles October 3

Rising Afro-soul sensation Uchechi Emelonye to unveil 2 new singles October 3

Mikibilli sets to thrill fans with upcoming project

Mikibilli sets to thrill fans with upcoming project

J Martins returns with new single 'Gimme Love'

J Martins returns with new single 'Gimme Love'

S High joins forces with Victony & Zinoleesky for Amapiano tune 'Hypnotize'

S High joins forces with Victony & Zinoleesky for Amapiano tune 'Hypnotize'

Poco Lee recruits Hotkid for new single 'Otilo (Izz Gone)'

Poco Lee recruits Hotkid for new single 'Otilo (Izz Gone)'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wizkid and Asake

Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' moves to No.3 on the Turntable Charts, as Asake gets his sixth No.1 song

Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]

Asake's Balenciaga pants top causes stir online

Grammys

Grammy Academy CEO reveals ongoing consideration for Afrobeats category

Davido, Chance the Rapper

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper