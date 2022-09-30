Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'

Album Title: 'Odù'.

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 30th, 2022

Producer: (Track 1 - Mo'Believe), (Track 2, 10 - Babyboi), (Track 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 - Jay Blakez), (Track 6, 12 - Kaycekeyz), (Track 9 - Acekeys), (Track 11 - OLSB)

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 33 minutes 36 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Mo’believe Entertainment Under Exclusive License to emPawa Africa Limited

Details/Takeaway: Storytelling Mo’believe is back, the storyteller who told stories of the madness we forget to remember in Lagos on Ariwo Eko and tales of a boisterous sugar daddy on Big Daddy Mo is back with new stories on his debut Album Odù. On this album, he tells even more unique stories but this time, these are stories that can only be told in his language - Yoruba language.

The 12 track project opens with a panegyric of the Artiste done by sister to Afropop Sensation “Adekunle Gold”. This piece prepares you for the cultural voyage you are about to go on. He quickly proceeds to tell an interesting tale of the Rich, the sloth and the drunkard on the song 'Emo'.

Each song segues into each other and the stories weave like reading a collection of short stories . 'Faya' and 'Jarajoro' tells a tale of his personal conquest, 'Asiere' is a strong story that sounds like he is talking to his household on first listen while 'Wadomi' and 'Santaburi' tells of hedonistic adventure .