Artist: Mo'believe
Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'
Rising Afrobeats sensation Mo'believe has released his debut album he calls 'Odù'.
Album Title: 'Odù'.
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 30th, 2022
Producer: (Track 1 - Mo'Believe), (Track 2, 10 - Babyboi), (Track 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 - Jay Blakez), (Track 6, 12 - Kaycekeyz), (Track 9 - Acekeys), (Track 11 - OLSB)
Song Art:
Length: 33 minutes 36 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Mo’believe Entertainment Under Exclusive License to emPawa Africa Limited
Details/Takeaway: Storytelling Mo’believe is back, the storyteller who told stories of the madness we forget to remember in Lagos on Ariwo Eko and tales of a boisterous sugar daddy on Big Daddy Mo is back with new stories on his debut Album Odù. On this album, he tells even more unique stories but this time, these are stories that can only be told in his language - Yoruba language.
The 12 track project opens with a panegyric of the Artiste done by sister to Afropop Sensation “Adekunle Gold”. This piece prepares you for the cultural voyage you are about to go on. He quickly proceeds to tell an interesting tale of the Rich, the sloth and the drunkard on the song 'Emo'.
Each song segues into each other and the stories weave like reading a collection of short stories . 'Faya' and 'Jarajoro' tells a tale of his personal conquest, 'Asiere' is a strong story that sounds like he is talking to his household on first listen while 'Wadomi' and 'Santaburi' tells of hedonistic adventure .
This album finishes with a prophetic piece where the urban folklore singer sings “ As long as there’s a voice in my mouth, I’ll make music that will make you dance , I’ll make sensible music that you can think to, I’ll make deep music that ‘will make you cry, As long as there is a voice in my mouth”
