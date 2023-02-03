ADVERTISEMENT
Mista Myles kick starts year with new single, 'Sober'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising artist Mista Myles has released his first single of 2023 titled 'Sober'.

Mista Myles
Artist: Mista Myles

Song Title: Sober

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: February 2nd 2023

Producer: NixieOfficivl

Song Art:

Mista Myles - 'Sober'
Length: 3 minutes 10 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: MIMLIFE RECORDS OFFICIAL

Details/Takeaway: In his first song of the year, Ghanaian artiste Mista Myles shares how he struggles to fight his demons and the pain they bring. Despite making money and attracting all the women he has always wanted to attract; he still does not fill fulfilled and as such, he turns to one vice or the other to make him feel something.

Titled Sober, the NixieOfficivl produced song follows the story of Myles dealing with the pain that comes with being unfulfilled.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

