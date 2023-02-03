Artist: Mista Myles
Mista Myles kick starts year with new single, 'Sober'
Fast-rising artist Mista Myles has released his first single of 2023 titled 'Sober'.
Song Title: Sober
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: February 2nd 2023
Producer: NixieOfficivl
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 10 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: MIMLIFE RECORDS OFFICIAL
Details/Takeaway: In his first song of the year, Ghanaian artiste Mista Myles shares how he struggles to fight his demons and the pain they bring. Despite making money and attracting all the women he has always wanted to attract; he still does not fill fulfilled and as such, he turns to one vice or the other to make him feel something.
Titled Sober, the NixieOfficivl produced song follows the story of Myles dealing with the pain that comes with being unfulfilled.
