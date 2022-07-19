The multi-award winning rapper revealed this in a tweet on Tuesday 19th August 2022. "Prepare to meet The Guy. August 19th, 2022" MI tweeted alongside a promotional video for the album.
MI Abaga announces date for his upcoming album
Nigerian veteran rapper and label executive MI Abaga has announced that his upcoming album 'The Guy' will be dropping on 19th August 2022.
'The Guy' will be MI's 7th solo album and it has been touted to be his best album yet.
