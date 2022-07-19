RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MI Abaga announces date for his upcoming album

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian veteran rapper and label executive MI Abaga has announced that his upcoming album 'The Guy' will be dropping on 19th August 2022.

MI Abaga
MI Abaga

The multi-award winning rapper revealed this in a tweet on Tuesday 19th August 2022. "Prepare to meet The Guy. August 19th, 2022" MI tweeted alongside a promotional video for the album.

'The Guy' will be MI's 7th solo album and it has been touted to be his best album yet.

