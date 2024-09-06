ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fans are in awe of Vector's freestyle session on Capital Xtra.

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session
MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

Recommended articles

In another display of his talent, Vector has wowed fans with his recent freestyle session on Capital Xtra.

While appearing on a UK radio station on July 5, 2024, Vector delivered an electrifying chest-thumping freestyle that lasted over 2 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video recently resurfaced on X, has earned the Headies Lycirist On The Roll-winning rapper plaudits from fans who describe him as one of Africa's finest freestyle rappers.

Among those who have hailed Vector's freestyle is Nigerian hip-hop great MI Abaga who described the skill and difficulty levels to be superlative.

MI's praise for Vector is one of the several times he has hailed the rapper with whom he had a highly publicised beef.

Vector's showing on Capital Xtra is one of his several notable freestyle sessions which earned him a position as the lead figure on Henessy's annual cypher with the latest featuring Ladipoe, Kaligraph Jones, Maglera Doe Boy, Didi B, Sarkodie, and Young Lunya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vector's last album 'TESLIM: The Energy Still Lives In Me' earned praise from critics and fans who described it as one of the best rap projects of 2022.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hitmaker The Therapist taps Tyler ICU, Magicsticks for party starter '4X4'

Hitmaker The Therapist taps Tyler ICU, Magicsticks for party starter '4X4'

Riich Mic drops 'de go', the song Nigeria needs right now

Riich Mic drops 'de go', the song Nigeria needs right now

Those things don't matter to me - Seyi Law on handling social media backlash

Those things don't matter to me - Seyi Law on handling social media backlash

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

Actor Woli Arole faces backlash over comments about women's safety

Actor Woli Arole faces backlash over comments about women's safety

Why Dangote's petrol is the best form of petrol - Charly Boy

Why Dangote's petrol is the best form of petrol - Charly Boy

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Big Baby C solidifies her position as one of Nigeria's most promising talent with 'LOAD’

Big Baby C solidifies her place among Nigeria's most promising talent with 'LOAD'

Uchechi Emelonye releases new EP, 'Mixed Emotions'

Uchechi Emelonye releases new EP, 'Mixed Emotions'

Tito Da Fire set to release autobiographical single 'Carry Go' on August 30

Tito Da Fire releases 'Carry Go' an extraordinary journey through sound & emotion