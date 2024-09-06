MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

In another display of his talent, Vector has wowed fans with his recent freestyle session on Capital Xtra.

While appearing on a UK radio station on July 5, 2024, Vector delivered an electrifying chest-thumping freestyle that lasted over 2 minutes.

The video recently resurfaced on X, has earned the Headies Lycirist On The Roll-winning rapper plaudits from fans who describe him as one of Africa's finest freestyle rappers.

Among those who have hailed Vector's freestyle is Nigerian hip-hop great MI Abaga who described the skill and difficulty levels to be superlative.

MI's praise for Vector is one of the several times he has hailed the rapper with whom he had a highly publicised beef.

Vector's showing on Capital Xtra is one of his several notable freestyle sessions which earned him a position as the lead figure on Henessy's annual cypher with the latest featuring Ladipoe, Kaligraph Jones, Maglera Doe Boy, Didi B, Sarkodie, and Young Lunya.

