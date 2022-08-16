RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

M.I Abaga drops tracklist for upcoming album 'The Guy'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rap veteran, Label executive, and legendary artist M.I Abaga have released the track list for his upcoming album 'The Guy'.

M.I Abaga - The Guy
M.I Abaga - The Guy

Details: Months ago M.I announced that he will be dropping a new album in 2022. He subsequently revealed that he will be switching his stage name M.I and taking on a new name 'The Guy' which also doubled as his album name.

Recommended articles

As the music industry prepares for the release of 'The Guy' on August 12th, M.I has revealed the album tracklist which has excited fans on social media. M.I revealed the tracklist via his social media platform on Monday, 15th August 2022.

Guest Appearances on the 'The Guy': The tracklist contained 12 tracks and guest appearances by international and African acts.

Featured artists on the track include veteran American rapper NAS, Afrobeats megastar Olamide, Duncan Mighty, Phyno, Cavemen, Wande Coal, BNXN, and Temi Owo, Lord Vino, Ossi Grace, Chillz, Ice Prince, and Jesse Jagz.

The track list revealed collaborations with talented artists across different soundscapes and generations. The album is set to be M.I's 7th solo studio album and it's expected the legend into a new height in his illustrious career.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A$AP Rocky hit with assault and weapons charges over 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky hit with assault and weapons charges over 2021 shooting

M.I Abaga drops tracklist for upcoming album 'The Guy'

M.I Abaga drops tracklist for upcoming album 'The Guy'

'If anything happens to me hold Oma Nnadi' - Actress Chioma Okoye calls out colleague

'If anything happens to me hold Oma Nnadi' - Actress Chioma Okoye calls out colleague

BBNaija 7: Pharmsavi, Kess, Amaka, Groovy, Daniella, Modella & Chizzy nominated for week 4 eviction

BBNaija 7: Pharmsavi, Kess, Amaka, Groovy, Daniella, Modella & Chizzy nominated for week 4 eviction

BBNaija 7: Eloswag wins week four’s HoH games

BBNaija 7: Eloswag wins week four’s HoH games

Rising Afrobeats act Nonzo drops new single 'TOYO'

Rising Afrobeats act Nonzo drops new single 'TOYO'

5 times King Promise has delivered on his Nigerian collaborations [Pulse List]

5 times King Promise has delivered on his Nigerian collaborations [Pulse List]

Check out the official trailer for Geshin Salvador's 'Ticket to Life'

Check out the official trailer for Geshin Salvador's 'Ticket to Life'

'ETHOS' is a philosophical musing on Self, Love, and Loss [Pulse Album Review]

'ETHOS' is a philosophical musing on Self, Love, and Loss [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel clears air on Tanzanian Afroclassic Tour 2022 debacle

New Music Friday (Cover: Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Tiwa Savage, Zinoleesky, Peruzzi, L.A.X, AQ, Brymo and others

Kizz Daniel

'I didn't mean to disrespect you' – Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanian fans, offers free show

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel released from Police custody in Tanzania