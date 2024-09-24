ADVERTISEMENT
MI Abaga calls Odumodublvck Nigeria's hottest rapper

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigeria's iconic rapper MI Abaga has a lot of praise for Odumodublvck.

In a recent interview, MI Abaga was asked who he considers the hottest Nigerian rapper at the moment and the multi-award-winning rapper gives that honour to Odumodublvck.

"The rapper that is probably top of the game and the thing I love about him is that he has been such a uniting force...Bringing the old school and new school together and promoting rappers from his home city," MI Abaga said on Odumodublvck.

"He is unique, different, stands out, and I have a lot of respect and love for him," MI Abaga added.

Odumodublvck took to his social media to celebrate the co-sign from one of the rappers he has repeatedly praised as one of Nigeria's greatest artists.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his hit single 'Picanto' featuring Zlatan, Odumodublvck has become one of Nigeria's most prolific hitmakers.

In 2022, he won the Headies award for Best Rap Song for his hit single 'Declan Rice' and Rookie of The Year prize as one of the biggest breakout stars.

His 2023 album 'Eziokwu' recently surpassed 50 weeks on the top 10 of Spotify Nigeria top 10 which is a record for a rap project. Odumodublvck also recently bagged a nomination for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards which underscores his status as one of Africa's foremost rappers.

