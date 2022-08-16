Mdundo.com hits milestone of $1 million in payouts to rights owners across Africa

The company also revealed that it expects right owners to earn an additional $1 million in the period between July 2021 to June 2022 from the service and it recently announced a goal of 50 million monthly active users and a positive EBITDA for the financial year ending June 2025.

Speaking on the announcement Mdundo.com’s Head of Licensing Ms. Wanjiku Koinange said: “The commercial success of our service has created a massive opportunity for local and global rights holders to generate revenue from the growing lower and middle-class across Africa that is online on their phone. It’s a very exciting development and we’re experiencing an increase in interest from global rights owners to understand our business and monetization strategy.”

Mdundo.com recently announced an agreement with major global and African rights organizations including Universal Music Group and Fuga in addition to the partnerships with Warner Music Group and Believe Digital and leading African rights owners Mavin Records, Africori, emPawa, MAD, Slide Digital, Zeze Africa, Tamasha Records, CCA, Lynx Entertainment, Black Market Records and Kings Music.

Mdundo.com is one of Africa’s leading music services and it aims to provide Africa with easy and legal access to online entertainment by delivering locally relevant content, formats and channels to consumers in Africa.

Pulse Nigeria

The company seeks to and has invested heavily in driving value per user through premium products and telecommunication partnerships.

In June 2022, Mdundo.com saw a 74% jump in its monthly users with 20 million active users. The biggest users numbers are from Nigeria with a total of 4.9 million monthly users, followed by South Africa with 3.7 million, Kenya with 2.8 million and Tanzania with 2.4 million.

Mdundo.com's capacity to payout $1 million dollars to right owners is testament of its goal of providing a profitable music distribution and consumption pipeline for right owners in the African ecosystem.