African artists projected to earn over $1.2 million in royalties from Mdundo
Popular African music streaming platform Mdundo has unveiled its plan to increase its support of Nigerian music.
Mdundo has revealed that the company is anticipating a remarkable payout ranging from $1.2 million to $1.5 million in the upcoming year.
They believe the increase in income is going to further assist the company in establishing a framework that ensures legitimacy and sustainable income within the music sector.
As of 2023, approximately 156,000 African artists have benefited from Mdundo’s innovative payment system, which has provided independent and up-and-coming artists with a viable source of revenue stream.
With the projection of an increase in revenue, Mdundo aims to further level the playing field for digital earning amongst African artists with a focus on increasing music streaming culture on the continent.
In the press release revealing the projected earnings, Mdundo revealed that it’s dedicated to creating a thriving ecosystem where artists can flourish, music can thrive, and cultural heritage can be celebrated.
