The Collective Management Organization will announce the deployment of its in-house Tracking, Monitoring and Distribution Technology for monetization of intellectual property in the digital space and across analog platforms.

The Director General of Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) Mr John Asien is expected to Flag off the Webinar after which Mr Mayo Ayilaran CEO of MCSN will make the big announcement. Iconic Music Industry Heavyweights including Keke Ogungbe, Ruggedman, Seyi Shay, Godwin Tom with a Keynote speech by Australian CMO Expert Frank Rodi. The webinar will be moderated by Tech Expert and OAP, Faith History.

Discussions will center around the urgent need to translate the Nigerian Music Industry into a digital ecosystem through the Deployment of Tracking and Monitoring technology to enable MCSN to be efficient in Royalty collection and distribution.

About MCSN:

MCSN is the owner, assignee and exclusive licensee of copyright in the largest repertoire of musical works and sound recordings in Nigeria, a Collective Management Organization (CMO) Licensed/approved by the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) and as adjudicated upon by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Nigeria to licence copyright; collect Royalties from users of musical works and sound recordings for onward distribution to Right owners.

MCSN in association with Business Day present “Introduction of IP monitoring, tracking and royalty distribution" webinar

