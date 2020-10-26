Until 2020, Mazi Codex was just another unknown member of the burgeoning Trap/Drill/Emo/Lo-Fi/Cloud Rap/Ambient crowd in Abuja, Nigeria. But since the release of his single, ‘Ha Ah,’ on which he merged fundamentalist elements of modern Drill with Nigerian deliveries - in language of delivery, accent and idiosyncrasies - he’s become somewhat niche.

People are watching, he just doesn’t realize how much yet. If Drill/Trap will ever survive in Nigeria, it cannot be done in the regular way. Being an element of Hip-Hop/Rap which struggles in Nigeria, it would have to be infused with Nigerian elements to truly crack it. In 2017, Terry Apala gained attention because he fused Trap with Apala elements.

In 2020, while Mazi Codex is just one of quite a number of Gen Z Nigerian Drill acts, he stands out. First off, his language of delivery is usually Pidgin - even his name is very Nigerian.

When he does rap in English, he delivers in ‘Nigerian English,’ not in Ebonics or any foreign accent. While the substance of his music that a listener can hold on to is largely lacking, he is audible and understandable.

Second, he has an amazing ear for beats and a way with hooks. It’s then no surprise that his EP, Drill Set is actually a good listen. Again, substance is lacking from his music because his topics range from random to scatterbrained, but his music is immensely enjoyable.

The EP also produces quite a few hilarious moments with wild bars, Codex’s style and his many creative uses of his voice to convey emotions, poise and suitability to the beats.

Usually, Nigerian artists fluff their quality whenever they try to tie their music into trending catchphrases. But this time, Mazi Codex actually delivers on ‘Don’t Leave Me.’ Within the opening 13 seconds of the song, the direction of the song was apparent - hilarious lines, a banging beat and a resonant hook. Codex opening the song in some Akpos-esque voice as he said, “Why are you running? Why?”

Reeplay and Odumodublvck then continued from where they left off on Hotyce’s ‘Stop N’ Search’ off 4 No Reason EP. In particular, Reeplay produces one of Nigeria’s best verses of 2020 with some pungent and wild bars, symbolisms, metaphors and sexual innuendos that this writer can’t repeat for fear of uttering blasphemy.

The first thing he says is, “On a very good day a star was born, mon-star…” Wait, who even says that? And Odumodublvck… See, these guys are just insane. He raps, “Girl your a** ain’t soup, nor be banga…” These guys are wild!

‘Drill God’ sees Codex shine more as a solo artist. He makes music about random topics from his ex to how Twitter isn’t real life and black lives matter before celebrating the African immune system response to COVID-19.

On a Drill beat, Mazi Codex declares his manifesto for the great things he wants with subtlety. 'Ha Ah' is just an adlib that found its way onto the song. ‘OTK’ features fellow super-talented Abuja MC and Afe Babalola University graduate, Eeeskay. First off, it has the best hook on ‘Drill Set EP.’

Second, Eeeskay shows why he’s so highly-rated with his verse. The EP opener ‘Amen,’ is the calmest song on this EP as Codex uses Christian/Biblical symbolisms to drive his point home.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Total:

7.8 - Victory