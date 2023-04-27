The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mayorkun returns with new single 'For Daddy'

Inemesit Udodiong

The Afrobeats sensation is back with new music.

Mayorkun returns with new music
Mayorkun returns with new music

Artist: Mayorkun

Song Title: For Daddy

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: April 27, 2023

Producer: Agada Prince Oyada

Song Art:

Mayorkun returns with 'For Daddy'
Mayorkun returns with 'For Daddy' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Sony Music West Africa

