Mayorkun returns with new single 'For Daddy'
The Afrobeats sensation is back with new music.
Recommended articles
Artist: Mayorkun
Song Title: For Daddy
Genre: Afrobeats
ADVERTISEMENT
Date of Release: April 27, 2023
Producer: Agada Prince Oyada
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds
ADVERTISEMENT
Features: NONE
Label: Sony Music West Africa
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released
Everything you need to know about Israel Adesanya's documentary 'Stylebender'
Mayorkun returns with new single 'For Daddy'
Ayra Starr's math teacher predicted her signing to Mavin at age 14
Kemi Adetiba teases 'King of Boys 3', new projects
Court tells Zeb Ejiro, Anne Njemanze to settle Domitilla copyright issue
'Gangs of Lagos' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time in Isale Eko'
Film execs Demi OluBanwo, Adesegun Adetoro on 5-year journey of making 'Gangs of Lagos'
Davido shares secret to having more followers than Burna Boy, Wizkid
Pulse Sports
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race
Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game
Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks
Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead
Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster
Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt
Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents
Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play
Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why
ADVERTISEMENT