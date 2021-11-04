RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mayorkun is shocked that Buju's name is Daniel Benson

Motolani Alake

On his sophomore EP, Buju's opening track was the self-adulatory track, 'Daniel Benson.'

Mayorkun and Buju. (Naijavibe)

A few days ago, Nigerian singer and Sony Music West Africa artist, Mayorkun appeared on Ndani TGIF show to enjoy his time and have fun, while answering some interesting questions.

The former banker turned singer was then asked, "Which artist's name is Daniel Benson?"

After laughing at the name, Mayorkun thought it was Kizz Daniel's name before it was revealed to him that Daniel Benson is actually Buju's government name.

When Mayorkun found out, he exclaimed, "Buju!" and then laughed hard. Chances are Buju would get dragged for that name by the funny Mayorkun for a while.

Watch the full chat below;

