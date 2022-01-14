On January 14, 2022, Nigerian superstar, Mayorkun named his top albums of 2021. This came during a Q&A with his fans. It also happened after he recorded himself performing.
Mayorkun includes Kanye West's 'Donda' on his top albums of 2021 list
The list shows the depth of Mayorkun's love for music.
When a fan asked him that, "Your top five projects of 2021," Mayorkun listed his album, Back In Office, Sorry I'm Late by Buju, Donda by Kanye West, Made In Lagos by Wizkid and We All In This Together by Kanye."
