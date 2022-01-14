RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mayorkun includes Kanye West's 'Donda' on his top albums of 2021 list

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The list shows the depth of Mayorkun's love for music.

Mayorkun holds listening party at Terra Kulture. (Avante/Sony)
Mayorkun holds listening party at Terra Kulture. (Avante/Sony)

On January 14, 2022, Nigerian superstar, Mayorkun named his top albums of 2021. This came during a Q&A with his fans. It also happened after he recorded himself performing.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

When a fan asked him that, "Your top five projects of 2021," Mayorkun listed his album, Back In Office, Sorry I'm Late by Buju, Donda by Kanye West, Made In Lagos by Wizkid and We All In This Together by Kanye."

www.instagram.com

The list shows the depth of Mayorkun's love for music.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Port Harcourt unites, as Burna Boy and Omah Lay tease fans about a new record

Port Harcourt unites, as Burna Boy and Omah Lay tease fans about a new record

Mayorkun includes Kanye West's 'Donda' on his top albums of 2021 list

Mayorkun includes Kanye West's 'Donda' on his top albums of 2021 list

Headies-nominated J'Dess releases debut EP, 'Ada'

Headies-nominated J'Dess releases debut EP, 'Ada'

Fiokee releases new album, 'MAN'

Fiokee releases new album, 'MAN'

Gospel singer Muyiwa Olarewaju awarded OBE by Queen Elizabeth II

Gospel singer Muyiwa Olarewaju awarded OBE by Queen Elizabeth II

Jemima Osunde slams man who said presidency is an appreciation gift for Bola Tinubu

Jemima Osunde slams man who said presidency is an appreciation gift for Bola Tinubu

5th Avenue the first movie from Nigeria to be available in 40 languages!!

"5th Avenue" the first movie from Nigeria to be available in 40 languages!!

Kylie Jenner becomes 1st woman with 300 million Instagram followers

Kylie Jenner becomes 1st woman with 300 million Instagram followers

'I look forward to spending your money' - Simi tells Adekunle Gold on anniversary

'I look forward to spending your money' - Simi tells Adekunle Gold on anniversary

Trending

Zazuu defies the laws of packaging, logic and industry standard

Nigerian artist Portable [Instagram/PortableOmolalomi1]

Here are the top 5 most powerful co-signs in Nigerian music

Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Wizkid and Burna Boy

Here are the 18 most anticipated Nigerian albums of 2021

Burna Boy