RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Crayon releases new Sarz produced single 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mavin's act Crayon has released a new single titled 'Ijo (Laba Laba)' produced by the veteran music producer Sarz. The single was released on Wednesday 6th July 2022.

Crayon - Ijo (Laba Laba) Song Art
Crayon - Ijo (Laba Laba) Song Art

Crayon has been on an ascension since he spectacularly displayed his talents on Mavin's hit single 'Overdose (Overloading)'. His new single is to further showcase his talent to fans who for long have failed to recognize what he has to offer.

Recommended articles

'Ijo (Laba Laba)' is an Amapiano record in which Crayon conveyed his positive mindset with happy and infectious lyrics and melody. The single is accompanied by a dance step that involves flapping the wrists in a butterfly fashion as the song title suggests.

The single has already attracted interest on social media where there are several videos of fans showcasing the crayon-inspired dance steps.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Crayon releases new Sarz produced single 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'

Crayon releases new Sarz produced single 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'

Nicki Minaj’s husband sentenced to probation after failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband sentenced to probation after failing to register as sex offender

Nigerian music executive Efe Ogbeni sued for alleged N100M fraud in the United States

Nigerian music executive Efe Ogbeni sued for alleged N100M fraud in the United States

Ckay’s 'WATAWI' enters the top ten as Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s 'Buga' returns to No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

Ckay’s 'WATAWI' enters the top ten as Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s 'Buga' returns to No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

Uche Maduagwu says he was arrested for coming out as gay

Uche Maduagwu says he was arrested for coming out as gay

Elon Musk welcomed twins with top exec just before 2nd child with Grimes was born

Elon Musk welcomed twins with top exec just before 2nd child with Grimes was born

TurnTable Charts announces methodology and policies for official Nigeria Top 100

TurnTable Charts announces methodology and policies for official Nigeria Top 100

Fireboy DML to release third studio album August 5th

Fireboy DML to release third studio album August 5th

Actor Osita Iheme recommends diversity for success in Nollywood

Actor Osita Iheme recommends diversity for success in Nollywood

Trending

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Love, Damini Track list

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy, Toni Braxton

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Chris Brown, Davido