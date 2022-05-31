RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mavin records boss launches "Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music 1

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Apple Music today announced that Afrobeats legendary producer, entrepreneur and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy will be hosting a monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio from today.

Don-Jazzy-
Don-Jazzy-

#FeatureByAppleMusic - “It's a great opportunity to host my own radio show on Apple Music 1. We are always looking to catalyse important conversations on the music coming out of Africa, on the people, and the culture. This is a huge platform to further promote Afrobeats to the world. I'm very excited about the possibilities and I can't wait to show you all what we have planned,” The Don tells Apple Music.

Recommended articles
“Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music 1
“Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music 1 Pulse Nigeria

Don Jazzy Radio will offer the best of what’s next, what’s new and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and Pick of The Week, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centred experiences.

“Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music 1
“Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music 1 Pulse Nigeria

In Episode 1 titled “Afrobeats 101”, Don Jazzy alongside his co-host, Mavin’s DJ Big N, will talk about the origins of Afrobeats, his entry into the space, the individuals who moved the needle, and he will answer one request from an Afrobeats-loving alien. Episode 1 will also feature much-loved Afrobeats tracks from Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, P-Square, Tiwa Savage and more!

Don Jazzy Radio will be available monthly on Apple Music from Tuesday, May 31st. Discover Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music: apple.co/_DonJazzyRadio

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAppleMusic

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Should Africa-based label services and distribution companies adapt their model? [Pulse Explainer]

Should Africa-based label services and distribution companies adapt their model? [Pulse Explainer]

Yung L keeps it sweet & short- review of 'CLRS-EP'

Yung L keeps it sweet & short- review of 'CLRS-EP'

Nigerians react on Twitter as Brymo drums support for Bola Tinubu's presidential aspiration

Nigerians react on Twitter as Brymo drums support for Bola Tinubu's presidential aspiration

Mavin records boss launches Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music 1

Mavin records boss launches "Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music 1

Burna Boy spotted with BBNaija's Nengi, sparks dating rumours

Burna Boy spotted with BBNaija's Nengi, sparks dating rumours

How Sunlight wowed and thrilled guests at the 2022 AMVCA

How Sunlight wowed and thrilled guests at the 2022 AMVCA

Stephanie Linus and husband welcome 2nd child

Stephanie Linus and husband welcome 2nd child

Does Sabinus have a case against the companies using his trademark slang and image? [Pulse Explainer]

Does Sabinus have a case against the companies using his trademark slang and image? [Pulse Explainer]

Court nullifies NBC's amended code

Court nullifies NBC's amended code

Trending

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Olamide

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Watch Nigerian musician Falz score a goal at Old Trafford

Falz scores wonder goal at Old Trafford