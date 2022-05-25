Don Jazzy who doesn't shy away from massively pushing his artists songs couldn't contain his excitement after a post about 'Overdose' on Wizkid's Instagram story pushed the song to the top spot.
Don Jazzy thanks Wizkid for supporting 'Overdose' as song dominates Apple Music Nigeria
Mavin boss Don Jazzy took to twitter to thank Starboy Wizkid after a cosign from the mega star propelled 'Overdose' to the summit of Apple music Nigerian top 100.
The veteran producer in a tweet accompanied with a screenshot of 'Overdose' at the top of Apple music Nigeria top 100 thanked all those who contributed to the song's success.
The influential label boss extending a special shout out to Big Wiz for what he describes as a timely cosign.
'Overdose' was released barely two weeks ago and it has enjoyed a warm reception from listeners.
The single has been competing with other top releases for the top spot and it took a cosign from one of Africa's biggest act to help Don Jazzy and the Mavin's acts achieved their goal.
