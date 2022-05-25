RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Don Jazzy thanks Wizkid for supporting 'Overdose' as song dominates Apple Music Nigeria

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mavin boss Don Jazzy took to twitter to thank Starboy Wizkid after a cosign from the mega star propelled 'Overdose' to the summit of Apple music Nigerian top 100.

Don Jazzy and Wizkid (GhGossip)
Don Jazzy and Wizkid (GhGossip)

Don Jazzy who doesn't shy away from massively pushing his artists songs couldn't contain his excitement after a post about 'Overdose' on Wizkid's Instagram story pushed the song to the top spot.

Recommended articles

The veteran producer in a tweet accompanied with a screenshot of 'Overdose' at the top of Apple music Nigeria top 100 thanked all those who contributed to the song's success.

The influential label boss extending a special shout out to Big Wiz for what he describes as a timely cosign.

'Overdose' was released barely two weeks ago and it has enjoyed a warm reception from listeners.

The single has been competing with other top releases for the top spot and it took a cosign from one of Africa's biggest act to help Don Jazzy and the Mavin's acts achieved their goal.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don Jazzy thanks Wizkid for supporting 'Overdose' as song dominates Apple Music Nigeria

Don Jazzy thanks Wizkid for supporting 'Overdose' as song dominates Apple Music Nigeria

Portable threatens whoever wins Headies award ahead of him

Portable threatens whoever wins Headies award ahead of him

'Collision Course' heads to Greece for first international festival

'Collision Course' heads to Greece for first international festival

Not a lot of women in hip hop but Sophie is keen on showing she can break the bias

Not a lot of women in hip hop but Sophie is keen on showing she can break the bias

Ladipoe, Ghost, other rappers react to 2022 Headies nomination list

Ladipoe, Ghost, other rappers react to 2022 Headies nomination list

'The cost of living in Lagos is ridiculously high' - BBNaija's JMK laments

'The cost of living in Lagos is ridiculously high' - BBNaija's JMK laments

Kuami Eugene reveals how he wrote a global hit for popular Nigerian singer

Kuami Eugene reveals how he wrote a global hit for popular Nigerian singer

Why is Morgan Freeman permanently banned from visiting Russia?

Why is Morgan Freeman permanently banned from visiting Russia?

DJ Consequence & Patoranking combine for new dancehall jam 'Pause'

DJ Consequence & Patoranking combine for new dancehall jam 'Pause'

Trending

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Olamide

DaBaby had to ‘pay the whole airport’ in Nigeria in order to leave

DaBaby

New video shows Wizkid, Ayra Starr jamming to a song in the studio

Wizkid and Ayra Starr.

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Chris Brown and Wizkid