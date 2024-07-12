ADVERTISEMENT
Sensational music star Maleek Berry makes comeback with new single 'Secrets'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Maleek Berry makes comeback with new single 'Secrets'.

After a brief hiatus, British-Nigerian artist Maleek Berry is set to return to the music scene with his highly anticipated comeback single, 'Secrets,' dropping on July 12, 2024.

Before his hiatus, Maleek Berry released 'Ole Gan' in 2022 before making guest appearances on Jastin Martin's 'Replacement' and on Smallgod's 'Wave' in 2024.

His new single marks a new chapter in Maleek Berry’s illustrious career, which has seen him collaborate with top-tier artists such as Wizkid, Wale, Runtown, and Iyanya.

The song released on July 12, 2024, holds up Maleek Berry's status as one of Afrobeats genre-bending artists whose music continues to push the boundaries of Nigerian contemporary music.

Speaking on the new single, Maleek Berry said: "I'm excited to share this new music with my fans. It's been a journey of growth and exploration, and I believe this track truly reflects where I am artistically right now."

With 'Secrets,' fans will get a fresh and dynamic sound, staying true to Maleek Berry’s roots while exploring new musical landscapes. The release will be accompanied by a music video directed by Alice Berry and Billy King, shot in London.

The single is available on all streaming platforms and it's set to prepare listeners for what to expect from one of Afrobeats' finest talents.

