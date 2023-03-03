Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

International award-winning music producers Major Lazer has tapped South African superstar DJ duo Major League and Nigerian fans favourite Joeboy for a new single titled 'Designer'.
Artist: Major Lazer
Song Title: Designer
Genre: Amapiano, EDM
Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023
Producers: Diplo, BeatsbyKO, Maximilian Jaeger, Major League Djz, LeClair, LuuDaDeejay
Song Art:
Length: 3 minute 19 seconds
Features: 2- Major League, Joeboy
Label: Major Lazer Records
Details/Takeaway: Different genres combine for this sizzling record that sees Joeboy dazzle listeners with his sensational vocals.
