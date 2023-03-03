ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Adeayo Adebiyi
Major Lazer
Major Lazer

Artist: Major Lazer

Recommended articles

Song Title: Designer

Genre: Amapiano, EDM

ADVERTISEMENT

Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023

Producers: Diplo, BeatsbyKO, Maximilian Jaeger, Major League Djz, LeClair, LuuDaDeejay

Song Art:

Major Lazer feat Major League DJz & Joeboy - Designer
Major Lazer feat Major League DJz & Joeboy - Designer Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Length: 3 minute 19 seconds

Features: 2- Major League, Joeboy

Label: Major Lazer Records

Details/Takeaway: Different genres combine for this sizzling record that sees Joeboy dazzle listeners with his sensational vocals.

ADVERTISEMENT

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid, Soulja Boy

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

Omah Lay at NPR

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy win Forbes Africa icons for 2021 [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/Wizkidayo] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal