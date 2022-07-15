Major AJ has distinguished himself from his contemporaries with his unique talent. His new EP is set to stun listeners and take them back in time to the 70’s when funk and disco soul made way for a sophisticated luxury.
Chocolate City's Major AJ drops explosive 'Retroverse' EP
Chocolate City’s newest signee, Major AJ, "Retrobaby” as he is fondly known has released a sizzling EP titled 'Retroverse'.
The rising star was also able to infuse core Afrobeats element - the horns, the hard kicks and African Melody & lingua in creating an inter-dimensional sound.
'Retroverse' is a collection of rare African funk and disco-inspired moments in 5-tracks. This project gives an insight into the mind of Major AJ as he easily conveys his emotions in a very relatable way with strong penmanship.
