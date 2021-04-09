MainlandBlock Party excellently abridge time and generations on ‘Confluence Project Vol. 1’

Both records were initially recorded on percussion-reliant production. But on this fusion, melody reigns supreme. Once again, ‘Tony Montana Likes Faaji’ fuses eras into one. ‘Tony Montana’ was a 2012 record by Naeto C and D’Banj while ‘Faaji’ was a 2018 record by Joeboy.

This Electro-pop record employs braggadocio to discuss the attractions of the good life.

LadiPoe and Terry Apala

LadiPoe was one of the final acts of the golden generation of Nigerian Hip-Hop whie Terry Apala was an unexpected and unique byproduct of the second wave of Trap in Nigeria. Together, they discuss sex on ‘Down To Janglova’ and the good life on ‘Champagne Already.’