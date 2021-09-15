RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Watch Wizkid's performance at Filmore Silver Spring in new video

Motolani Alake

DMV artist of Nigerian descent, Wale also joined Wizkid on stage.

Wizkid loves his floral beach shirts {instagram/wizkid}

On September 14, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid continued his 'Made In Lagos Tour' at the 2000-capacity Filmore Silver Spring, Maryland, US.

This came after Wizkid had thrilled fans in Boston, Massachusetts, US. At his show in Maryland, Wizkid came onto the stage to a racuous reception, as he performed 'Joro.'

He then went on to perform tons and tons of his hits. The Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar is set to perform at the 3000-capacity House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio on September 17, 2021.

Both events were sold out before Wizkid even started touring. His tickets were so sought after that an unknown woman offered Wizkid oral sex for one ticket.

While this is ongoing, 'Essence' is still waxing strong on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite 'Hurricane Drake,' the record still sits at a respectable No. 34.

Watch Wizkid's full performance below;

WIZKID FULL DC PERFORMANCE AT THE FILMORE SILVER SPRING..

DMV artist of Nigerian descent, Wale also joined Wizkid on stage;

WIZKID AND WALE FULL PERFORMACE @FILMORE SILVER SPRING DAY 2. |MADE IN LAGOS TOUR US

