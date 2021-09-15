This came after Wizkid had thrilled fans in Boston, Massachusetts, US. At his show in Maryland, Wizkid came onto the stage to a racuous reception, as he performed 'Joro.'

He then went on to perform tons and tons of his hits. The Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar is set to perform at the 3000-capacity House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio on September 17, 2021.

Both events were sold out before Wizkid even started touring. His tickets were so sought after that an unknown woman offered Wizkid oral sex for one ticket.

While this is ongoing, 'Essence' is still waxing strong on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite 'Hurricane Drake,' the record still sits at a respectable No. 34.

Watch Wizkid's full performance below;