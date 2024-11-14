M.A.D Solutions secures partnership with TikTok, unlocks global revenue streams for African artists

This comprehensive agreement covers TikTok, CapCut, and the TikTok Commercial Music Library (CML). The collaboration aims to empower artists in the company’s catalogue to generate revenue from their music on TikTok, particularly through branded content campaigns, thereby expanding their reach and income potential.

Founded in Nigeria in 2017 and now headquartered in Houston, Texas, M.A.D Solutions has built a solid reputation for promoting African talents on the global stage through innovative and forward-thinking distribution strategies. The company has successfully distributed music from renowned African artists such as Flavour, Simi, P-Square, Runtown, and Phyno, solidifying its position as an industry leader in the African digital music ecosystem.

With active operations also in South Africa, Canada, and the United Kingdom, M.A.D Solutions continues to expand its presence globally, connecting over 1,000 artists to key platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, Amazon Music, and TikTok.

The licensing agreement with TikTok’s Commercial Music Library (CML) offers a crucial opportunity for African artists. By integrating with TikTok's ecosystem, M.A.D Solutions’ artists will gain access to commercial opportunities from branded content campaigns. The CML is utilised by over 70 million global brands such as Coca-Cola, Diageo, Bose, Dove, ESPN, IKEA, and Walmart, allowing for seamless monetization through music usage in advertisements, challenges, and viral trends.

“This partnership with TikTok aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between African talent and global markets,” said Bugwu Aneto-Okeke, Founder and CEO of M.A.D Solutions. “TikTok has revolutionised music discovery, becoming a vital platform for exposure and revenue generation. Our partnership ensures that artistes under our banner are strategically positioned to benefit from its immense potential. This collaboration is not just about visibility—it’s about creating new financial opportunities for our artists,” added Bugwu Aneto-Okeke. “We are committed to optimising artiste revenue while amplifying African culture across the globe.”

Elevating Independent artistes through strategic innovation

M.A.D Solutions has continuously redefined the music distribution landscape, ensuring African artists receive opportunities to thrive independently on a global scale.

In 2021, the company launched ENGAGE, a talent management agency and label service aimed at nurturing independent artists and facilitating cross-border collaborations. With the impact so far by ENGAGE and now the TikTok partnership, M.A.D Solutions is doubling down on efforts to develop a sustainable infrastructure that supports the long-term success of independent African talent.

The company’s recent achievements reflect its continual growth and impact in the Afrobeats scene. M.A.D Solutions distributed 'FULL TIME JOB', the latest album by Nigerian rap icon Phyno, released on October 4, 2024. The album has garnered impressive traction, reaching over 40 million streams on Spotify alone in less than one month and topping music charts across multiple countries.

In the last 12 months, M.A.D Solutions' TikTok catalogue generated an impressive 16.5 billion views, contributing (including UGC and PGC), 29.99 million creations, 1.23 billion likes, 41.07 million shares, and 8.98 million favorites.

With more than 1.1 billion streams recorded across its catalogue on YouTube in 2024, M.A.D Solutions is at the forefront of the Africa-to-the-world movement, helping artists navigate the complexities of the global music business. The company’s efforts are focused on building a sustainable, artist-centered ecosystem that fosters creativity, financial growth, and international recognition.