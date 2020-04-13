Music has power. When it's music you like, things are triggered by the connection you feel to the music. For 35 hours preceding this article, I'd been struggling with the inspiration to put my thoughts into writing. But when I pressed play on the first track on 'Calibre EP,' I felt a sudden need to write.

For the first time in a minute, M Trill is back with a body of work and it's beautiful. The best thing about Calibre EP is the honesty it exudes by the topic. The second-best thing is the ridiculous production on the EP - shout-out to X-Blaze.

While some bars feel out of place and the songs and interludes can be too long, it's an amazing experience in the personality of music - even down to the cover art for calibre EP which is a collage of M-Trill's and Rheymopheobus's baby pictures.

Opening up to vocal chops that aim to prepare listeners for the 'incoming,' MI Trill's flow is crisp and his famous technique has not left him. Weak lines like, "Sebi coz I'm rapping like I'm non-celestial, bars are always extra you can say terrestrial..." is quickly followed up by "Beasts don't thrive in cages." Such is the trend throughout this EP - no cringe-worthy moment lasts too long.

'Burn' is an incredible manifesto of hunger that M-Trill and Rheymophoebus still possess. That hook and the appregio string along the hook is very relaxing. This is a formidable, yet imperfect opener. What comes next is a two-minute interlude/short story featuring Dan The Humorous who throws it back to 2008 and his come-up story which involves Ali Baba which ended quite

The story is heartwarming, but it's just too long. We did pick up something though, "Every setback you have is just an opportunity to go back and get ready for your comeback..." Even Dan admits the line is corny, but the story is resonant. RIP Tosyn Bucknor, you touched lives.

'Stay Winning' features Noon and it's a cliche, albeit inspiration song that ties into Dan's interlude. The flow and delivery on Rheymopheobus's could have been better, but the message reigns supreme. M-Trill's bars sort of lack substance, but that "village people" line is a good touch. On the next interlude is the story after B-Elect's burial - it's delivered by iLLBliss.

It is both emotional and descriptive. Again, the two-minute interlude is too long, but the message and purpose of the interlude just about saves the interlude. 'Check Out' features iLLBliss and it's everyone's perspective on losses. This is by far the best song on Caliber EP - it's so good. And iLLBliss' verse is just fitting with that Igbo.

Final thoughts

While this EP excels on themes of energy, defiance, inspiration and loss, its best trait is that it underlines yet another good collaborative project in Nigerian Hip-Hop. You heard that, collaboration.

The EP is momentarily weak yet so brilliant in most ways - that's why it's an ice cold dinner.

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

6.0 - Champion