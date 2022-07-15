RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fast-rising singing sensation Lucianne returns with sizzling Afro R&B single 'Te Amo'

Following the success of her last single ‘More’, which ushered in a new era for LUCIANNE (formerly known as Luci Monet), the British-Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress is back with another afro R&B masterpiece titled ‘TE AMO’.

Lucianne
Lucianne

‘Te Amo’ was written and composed by Lucianne, and produced by fast-rising Nigerian musician Majeek.

The sonically sultry ‘Te Amo’ continues to build upon the themes of love and relationships that Lucianne began exploring on ‘More’, with the East London native opening up about a more vulnerable phase in relationships and expressing defiance in the face of her lover not respecting her worth.

The infectious R&B offering is fused with lush Afrobeats sensibilities and soundscapes, over which Lucianne uses her and relatable songwriting dexterities to tell a defiant tale of the strength of a woman in a relationship, who is not going to settle for less than she deserves.

STREAM 'TE AMO' HERE

